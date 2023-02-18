Ukrainian pilots have to convert Soviet Mi-8s into attack helicopters. It is reported on February 17 by the TV channel CNN.

The journalists of the TV channel visited the secret base of the Sikorsky brigade in eastern Ukraine and talked with Ukrainian pilots. One of them said that Ukraine needs more modern helicopters. To remake old helicopters, the Ukrainian military equips them with missiles.

“We only have Soviet-era helicopters. We squeeze everything we can out of them,” he said.

The pilot also noted that Ukraine expects to receive newer helicopters from Western countries.

On February 16, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov said that the Russian army would destroy any military equipment of Western countries in Ukraine.

The day before, the European Parliament adopted a resolution in which it called for the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine, as well as helicopters and missile systems. 444 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of the document, 26 voted against.

At the same time, the former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that Kyiv was obviously running out of ammunition. He admitted that this would force the Kyiv authorities to retreat. Otherwise, according to McGregor, the Ukrainian troops will simply be destroyed.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

