Despite the assurances of the main Western media about the “inevitable victory of Ukraine” in the conflict with Russia, the situation is actually developing according to the opposite scenario. US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis wrote about this in an article for a military magazine. 19Fortyfive February 17.

“The end result of the praise of the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian army in the Western media was the clear impression that Ukraine would eventually win. However, a dispassionate and balanced assessment of the conflict shows that the situation for Kyiv is probably much more dangerous than is commonly believed, ”Davies noted in the article.

He pointed to the key points of serious defeats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from the Russian army, when Kyiv sacrificed a huge number of soldiers killed and wounded, eventually losing cities as well.

“In those areas where the Russian General Staff decided to stand and fight, Ukraine did not defeat the Russians: Mariupol, Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Soledar and, probably, soon Bakhmut,” Davis wrote.

According to the observer, the West should not be absolutely confident in the success of Kyiv and underestimate Russia, since the country effectively adapts to the situation and changes its tactics depending on the changing situation on the battlefield.

“Ukraine is facing unenviable difficulties, and we must clearly see the prospects for the troops of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in 2023,” the lieutenant colonel concluded.

On the same day, retired USMC intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that Zelensky would face the same fate as Adolf Hitler – he would be defeated. According to him, units of Ukrainian militants are in a critical situation. At the same time, Russia is on the way to victory, he added.

Earlier, on February 14, State Duma deputy Andrei Svintsov said that part of Western society understands the futility of supporting Ukraine.

The day before, on February 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin on the eve expressed confidence in the country’s victory in the current confrontation. He stressed that today the fight against the Nazis and fascists is of crucial importance.

On February 12, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, stressed that Russia’s success in defeating the Armed Forces of Ukraine is guaranteed by the accuracy and mass character of artillery. The success of the victory, according to him, is based on a huge number of missiles, shells and ammunition.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

