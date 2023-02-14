In the United States, they expressed their desire to avoid conflict with China after the incident with the balloon

The US does not seek conflict with China after the balloon incident. This was stated by the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council John Kirby at a regular briefing for journalists on Tuesday, February 14.

“This does not change the fact that we want to avoid conflict with China. We are not looking for a conflict with China,” he said, commenting on the question of journalists about the relations between the two countries after the incident with the balloon.

According to him, Washington wants to keep channels of communication with Beijing open.

Kirby also recalled US President Joe Biden’s desire to “improve relations between the US and China.”

On February 3, a huge balloon was seen in the sky over the United States. The Pentagon then stated that it was a Chinese, presumably intelligence apparatus, but it did not pose a danger to the population, and all necessary measures to prevent the leakage of valuable information were promptly taken.

The next day it became known that the object was shot down off the East coast of the country on the orders of the US President.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in turn, said that the appointment of the balloon “was of a civilian nature.” The probe, in particular, was used for meteorological research. A serious introduction was made to Washington in connection with the incident. The ministry said the incident damaged relations between the two countries.

After that, on February 6, Kirby said that the incident with the balloon did not change the US attitude towards China, for Washington it is still an important strategic partner with which the US authorities are not looking for conflict.

On the same day, the director of the Franklin Roosevelt Foundation for the Study of the United States (MSU), Americanist Yuri Rogulev, shared with Izvestia his opinion that the destruction of the Chinese balloon by Washington worsened the process of improving relations between countries.

