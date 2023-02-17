President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will face the fate of Adolf Hitler – he will be defeated. This was stated on February 17 by retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter in an interview with the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

“Zelensky can fly in the clouds, but soon he will not be able to escape reality. Adolf Hitler also fantasized about how he would win a great victory, but how it ended, ”he said.

The military expert said that the units of Ukrainian militants are in a critical situation. Russia, in his opinion, is on the way to victory. This is also proved by the fact that the West’s anti-Russian sanctions have failed.

Right now, Ritter concluded, there was only one way out for Zelensky: to flee the country.

Earlier that day, Volodymyr Zelensky himself, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, compared the ongoing conflict with the battle of the Old Testament characters David and Goliath. He noted that “David did not defeat Goliath by force of negotiations” and demanded more weapons from the West.

On February 14, State Duma deputy Andrei Svintsov said that part of Western society understands the futility of supporting Ukraine.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence in the country’s victory in the current confrontation.

On February 12, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, stressed that Russia’s success in defeating the Armed Forces of Ukraine is guaranteed by the accuracy and mass character of artillery. The success of the victory, according to him, is based on a huge number of missiles, shells and ammunition.

Prior to this, on January 8, Al Mayadeen columnist Mohammad Al-Jaber expressed the opinion that Ukraine will not be able to follow its interests as long as President Volodymyr Zelensky serves the West. He called Zelensky a corrupt politician who does not take into account the interests of the Ukrainian people.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

