In the United States, they proposed an approach to Russia by rethinking the plan of the architect of the cold war

February 25, 2023, 14:50 – BLiTZ – News Former British Ambassador to the US David Manning and former British Prime Minister Chief of Staff Jonathan Powell proposed a US approach to Russia based on Cold War architect George Kennan’s blueprint. It is reported by RBC with reference to the material in the newspaper Financial Times (FT).

George Kennan in February 1946 sent the so-called “long telegram” to James Byrnes, then the Secretary of State of the United States. It was in it that the provisions were formulated, which subsequently formed the basis of the US containment policy towards the Soviet Union.

The authors of the material believe that, according to some Russians, there is a threat from the West towards them. They propose a plan to “improve relations” between the US and Russia. Thus, the material proposes the revival of the Helsinki process and the extension of the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START, START-III).

In addition, the authors of the article call on Russia and NATO member countries to build a new relationship.

