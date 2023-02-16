In the United States urged to consider the possibility of using kamikaze drones against ships

February 16, 2023, 21:02 – BLiTZ – News The commander of the US Marine Corps, General David Berger, announced a possible expansion of the use of loitering ammunition and kamikaze drones in the Indo-Pacific region.

Berger expressed hope that the US Navy ships in the region will be equipped with drones. The general believes that loitering munitions will play a serious role in the future and could be used against Chinese warships if the Taiwan crisis escalates.

The general noted that kamikaze drones, combined with anti-ship missiles, can help block enemy access to strategically important points.

The increased influence of kamikaze drones was clearly demonstrated by Russia as part of a military special operation.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.

