In the US, a bear stole a camera trap and took 400 selfies

A forest bear in Colorado (USA) stole a camera trap and took more than 400 selfies in the forest. This was told by members of the Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks organization.

As noted by the publication UPI, experts installed nine camera traps to learn more about the life of the inhabitants of the forest. One of these cameras was stolen by a brown bear. The next day, the volunteers were able to access the memory card installed in the device. In one night, 580 photographs appeared there, of which the same bear was captured on 400, the channel notes. “360”.

In 2020, California resident Caleb Benham saved a dog from a huge wild bear with his bare hands. The man heard growling in the garden where his pit bull, Buddy, was playing. He looked out into the street and saw a huge bear dragging a dog by the head. Protecting the dog, the man entered into hand-to-hand combat with the predator, the channel notes. “Star”. The bear retreated, and Benham rushed to look for a veterinarian to help his injured pet. The dog has made a full recovery.

On January 20, a polar bear came to look at the universal nuclear icebreaker Ural, which stopped near Cape Zhelaniya of the Novaya Zemlya archipelago. The recording shows how the bear approached the huge icebreaker and stood up on its hind legs with interest in order to take a closer look at the unusual car. The record was made by the third assistant to the captain of the icebreaker “Ural” Yan Rozhin.