Member of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Marjorie Taylor Green called the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky an actor who gives the US military commands for a world war. She wrote about this on her Twitter on February 20.

“Biden did not travel to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day. He went to Ukraine. A non-NATO country whose leader is an actor and apparently already commands our armed forces in the arena of a world war. We must impeach America’s last fool before it’s too late,” the congresswoman wrote.

Biden visited Kyiv on February 20, where he met with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. At the talks, he promised that Ukraine would receive a new $500 million military aid package.

At the same time, Biden said that hard days, weeks and years await Ukraine.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev pointed out that Biden decided to travel to Kyiv, having received security guarantees.

Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of Russia, said in a conversation with Izvestia that Biden’s visit to Kyiv shows that the West is not going to end the conflict in Ukraine.