In the village where water is claimed to be delivered, there is no pipeline, in 3331 houses only tap water reached on paper

Ranchi, Satish Kumar. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a plan is underway to provide tap water to 61.20 lakh homes in the state by the year 2024 by the Ministry of Jal Shakti. According to the report of the ministry, there are 29,595 villages in Jharkhand. Out of this, pure drinking water has been provided to all the houses in 1,929 villages. Mahilong and Tati villages of Namkum block of Ranchi have also been told to be included in this. But when Prabhat Khabar inspected both these villages, it came to know that till now no pipeline has been laid to supply tap water to these villages. On paper itself, water has been supplied to 3331 houses in these two villages.

Pipeline not even laid in Mahilong in four years

The distance of Mahilong village from the capital Ranchi is eight to 10 kilometers. There are 905 houses in this village. Har Ghar Nal Jal Yojana was started by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation in the year 2018-19 under Jal Jeevan Mission. Rs 25.77 crore was allocated for this. Rs 21.49 crore has already been spent on the scheme. Despite this, the work has not been completed yet. A water tower has been prepared in the village. In some areas, pipelines have been laid and abandoned. There is a plan to bring water from the Subarnarekha river to the Jalminar of this village, but this work is still incomplete.

The work of Jalminar in Tati is still incomplete

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, tap water has to be provided to 2426 houses of Tati village. In this regard, work has been started by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation. Jalminar is being built near the Panchayat Bhawan. The work of construction of water tower has not been completed yet. Pipes are lying scattered in front of the Panchayat Bhawan. The pipeline has not yet been laid.

Jharkhand: Dumri by-election may be announced in July, the seat is vacant after the death of Jagarnath Mahato

Claims of providing tap water to all the houses of these villages of Ranchi

According to the report of the Ministry, it has been claimed to provide tap water in 90 villages of Ranchi. These include Asari, Lupung, Ruparu, Mungadih, Nawadih, Gutuhtu, Bhorgadih, Paramdih, Bichhahatu, Budhadih, Hethburadih, Piragutu, Hendag, Adra, Hutpai, Beyasi, Kanjgi, Madai, Sisai, Chutyo, Hodapiri, Kulu, Melani, Murato, Ganeshpur. , Hurhuri, Navdih, Silagain, Oyna, Pirtul, Mahuliya, Kute Toli, Mahilong, Garatu, Huringdag, Tati, Chandra, Kouvalu, Ulaatu, Parsa Tola, Halwadi, Pundag, Ganeshpur, Sehar, Jaribar, Kamta, Dhakjeevan, Beginbanda, Kukai and others are included.

what does the chief say

Sandeep Tirkey, the head of Mahilong village, told that the drinking water and sanitation department has left the water tower built for one year. Pipelines were laid in some areas. Still this work has not been completed. The people of the village are facing the problem of drinking water.

Work is going on now, no information about ministry’s report: Executive Engineer

Anil Gupta, Executive Engineer of Drinking Water and Sanitation Department, Ranchi West, said that work is still going on in these two villages. I am not aware of how in the report of the Ministry, it has been talked about providing tap water to all the houses in these two villages.