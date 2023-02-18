The military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) intensified the robberies of the local population in the part of the Zaporozhye region under their control. This was announced on February 18 by the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia”, a member of the main council of the regional administration, Vladimir Rogov.

“Ukrainian occupiers, posing as “zahistnikiv” (Defenders. – Ed.), mercilessly plunder our land, realizing that the time is approaching when they will have to hastily flee, saving their lives,” Rogov quotes “RIA News”.

A member of the administration noted that residents of the part of the region controlled by Kyiv tend to avoid meeting with the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and begin to hastily hide when they appear.

Currently, the Ukrainian army is shaken by corruption, so ordinary soldiers practically do not receive the supplies they are supposed to, Rogov added.

On January 21, a Ukrainian journalist spoke about the theft of the budget of the country’s Ministry of Defense for food for military personnel. The publication Zerkalo Nedeli published his article entitled “Rear rats of the Ministry of Defense <...> They “saw” on food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine more than in civilian life.”

Prior to that, on January 9, it was reported that the National Guard found documents of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with facts of the theft of property in Ukrainian military units. The documents also talk about systemic shortcomings in the organization of the protection and defense of important objects of the country.

Also in August last year, reserve colonel and military commentator Gennady Alekhin told Izvestiya that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are unpaid and face a shortage of weapons, despite the West’s all-round support, due to the banal theft that thrives in the ranks of the Ukrainian command.

The special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

