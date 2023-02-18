The Sudoplatov volunteer battalion formed in the Zaporozhye region includes citizens of Serbia, Turkey and the Scandinavian countries, said on Saturday, February 18, the acting head of the region Yevgeny Balitsky.

“There are a number of people: Serbs, Turks, Scandinavians,” he said in an interview with reporters.

As Balitsky clarified, the battalion already has about 600 people.

Now the Turkish volunteers are undergoing intensive training, then they will have combat coordination, after which they begin to fulfill their tasks.

Izvestia has a video with footage of the training of volunteers from Turkey who joined the Sudoplatov Battalion. Recruits undergo military training under the guidance of Russian instructors. As one volunteer with the call sign Kuzun pointed out, the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine have one thing in common: in both cases, terrorist groups are sponsored by the United States.

On January 13, the acting governor of the Zaporozhye region announced that Serbian volunteers who arrived from Belgrade had joined the ranks of the Volunteer Battalion. P.A. Sudoplatov. According to Balitsky, before arriving in the zone of the special military operation (SVO), the volunteers served in the military police and studied oriental martial arts. It is noted that they have already joined the volunteer battalion.

On December 21, 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that more than 20 thousand people entered the service as volunteers during the call for partial mobilization.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

