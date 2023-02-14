The Ukrainian authorities are preparing a provocation to discredit the work of the Zaporozhye NPP. This was announced on Tuesday, February 14, by the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

“Mode [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky, with the help of Western resources, is preparing a new scenario to discredit the operation of the Zaporozhye NPP. They intend to develop a case about increased risks for the nuclear power plant,” Rogov explained in an interview with “RIA News”.

According to Rogov, the provocation is planned to focus on Russia’s alleged inability to guarantee safety in the operation of the power plant, referring to the low water level in the Kakhovka reservoir and the alleged threat to the reactor cooling system.

At the same time, the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” stressed that the situation at the Kakhovka reservoir had really worsened over the past few months and the water level had dropped in it. However, this did not affect the operation of the nuclear power plant. Moreover, Russian nuclear scientists keep the situation at the enterprise under control.

“The water level began to fall after Ukrainian troops destroyed the rowing of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station downstream with shelling, and also began to artificially delay the flow of water from the upper cascades of the Dnieper reservoirs. Naturally, all this affects the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir,” added Rogov.

Earlier, on February 10, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said that the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP remains unstable and unpredictable. Grossi once again emphasized the importance of creating a security zone around the site, noting Moscow’s efforts in the negotiations to promote this initiative.

At the end of January, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, pointed out that Ukraine had not given a response for the fifth month to the draft declaration submitted to it on the creation of a protective zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. He clarified that Grossi handed over the draft declaration to the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Kuleba, in New York on September 21.

Zaporozhye NPP is the largest NPP in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The object came under the control of Russia following the results of the referendum on the reunification of the Zaporozhye region with the Russian Federation.

The power plant has been under the supervision of IAEA staff since the beginning of September 2022. The mission of the organization arrived at the Zaporizhia NPP after shelling of the territory of the station by Ukrainian troops.

