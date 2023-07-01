In these areas of Jamshedpur, a population of 20 thousand is troubled by dilapidated roads and jams, it is difficult to pass through the road

Aditi Singh, Jamshedpur:

Chhota Govindpur, Bada Govindpur, Gadra, Rahargoda and Khakripada’s population of more than 20 thousand are troubled by dilapidated road. The road leading from Govindpur railway gate to weekly market and from Govindpur Ram Mandir to Chandni Chowk has potholes at many places. After the rains, there has been water-logging in these pits. Due to lack of street lights, it becomes difficult to pass through the road at night. They are often victims of vehicle accidents. Constant demands were made to the MP, MLA, Zilla Parishad and Mukhiya for repair of the road, but the problem was not resolved.

People’s problems increased due to jam:

People have to face difficulties in coming from Govindpur to Rahargoda and Rahargoda to Telco. Due to the closure of the railway gate, the problem of jam arises. Every day more than 15 thousand people have to wait due to the closure of the gates at different times. The people of the area have been demanding the overbridge for a long time.

The movement is being run under the banner of Rahargoda Overbridge Banao Samiti. The local people handed over a letter containing signatures of more than one thousand people to the Railway Minister, MP and other public representatives. Despite this, the problem still persists.

Talks have been held with the Railway General Manager regarding the construction of the overbridge. Soon a team will conduct a survey to build an overbridge. The construction of the road will also be done soon.

Vidyut Varan Mahato, MP, Jamshedpur

The population in Govindpur-Gadra-Rahargoda is not less, but due to being a rural area, no attention is being paid to it.

Manilal Sharma, Adarsh ​​Co-operative Colony, Gadra

Even the problems of roads, drains and water are not going away. Leaders should also consider that how many promises they have made to the public have been fulfilled.

Rajendra Singh, Chhota Govindpur