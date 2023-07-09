In three separate incidents in Patna, four people drowned in river Ganges, one dead body found, three missing

Four people who went to bathe at Pati Pul Ghat, Gandhi Ghat and Kangan Ghat in Digha, Patna, drowned in the river Ganga, in which one person died. At the same time, three people are still missing. The dead youth was a resident of Gardanibagh, while both the missing youths are from Kurthaul in Parsa and one is a resident of Noon’s Crossroads in Patna City.

young man drowned by slipping foot

The first incident took place on Sunday morning at Gandhi Ghat (NIT) of Pirbahore police station, where 24-year-old Jitendra Ram, a resident of Gardnibagh police station area, had gone with his family to fetch water for Monday. While taking Ganga water, his foot slipped, due to which he went deep. By the time people tried to save him, the young man had drowned. As soon as the information about this was received, the team of Pir Bhor police station and SDRF reached the spot. After hours of searching, the body of the drowned person was retrieved by the STRF team.

Two youth drowned in saving friend, missing

The second incident is of Pati bridge of Digha police station area. Five friends went to bathe in the Ganges on Sunday. While having fun while taking a bath, a young man started drowning. Seeing his friend drowning, another young man who went to save him got swept away in the strong current. Within a few minutes both of them got immersed in the river Ganges. As soon as the information about the case was received, the police of Digha police station immediately reached the spot. Here the SDRF team is trying to find both the youths. According to Digha police station chief Rajkumar Pandey, the two youths who drowned have been identified as Bheli Kumar alias Kundan and Chhotan Kumar. Both are residents of Kurthaul in Parsa. Friends informed about this to the family, after which there was chaos.

A teenager drowned at Kangan Ghat, two were saved

The third incident is from Patna City. Where a teenager drowned while bathing in Ganga at Kangan Ghat of Chowk police station area, while two teenagers were saved. In search of the missing teenager, a campaign was carried out by the diver till late evening, but did not succeed. Chowk police told that on Monday, with the help of SDRF, a search operation will be conducted in the river Ganga. Irshad, the 12-year-old son of tea shopkeeper Mo Tunnu, a resident of Noon Chauraha of Khajekalan police station, had come to Kangan Ghat with two friends. On Sunday afternoon, the three friends went down together to bathe in the river Ganga. During this, the people present on the shore asked the three to come out of the water after taking a bath in the shore itself. But when they went a little further, all three started drowning in the water. Then the people on the shore somehow saved the two drowning teenagers. But Irshad drowned. The father told that Irshad had left the house saying that he was going to visit the market. In a short time it was reported that he had drowned in the Ganges. Irsha’s family reached the banks of the Ganges and had made their condition miserable by crying on the banks of the Ganges.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brwFGA0t7yE)