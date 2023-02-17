In Tyumen, 150 houses will be demolished as part of the integrated development of the territory

Another land plot in Tyumen is planned to be given for the integrated development of the territory. As part of the renovation, 150 residential buildings will be demolished.

We are talking about a site with an area of ​​62.3 hectares within the boundaries of Communist, Ryleeva, Naberezhnaya streets, Beregovoy lane and Zheleznodorozhnaya base street. The portal reports “Our town”. There are seven apartment buildings on the territory, two of which are emergency, as well as 143 private residential buildings. On the site of the current development, it is planned to build new multi-storey and mid-rise residential buildings, medical institutions, schools and kindergartens, as well as parks and social infrastructure facilities. The total volume of construction will be about 650 thousand square meters. m. The duration of the project will be 10 years.

In addition, a decision was made on the integrated development of the territory in the area of ​​Elizarov, Kholodilnaya and Kharkovskaya streets. The plot area is 5.5 hectares, writes IA Ura.ru. The territory will be mastered in five years.

Private investors will be engaged in the development of territories.