In Ukraine, a petition to rename the Russian Federation gained the required number of signatures

A petition to rename Russia to Muscovy on the website of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has gained the 25,000 signatures needed for its consideration. This became known on Tuesday, February 14.

The authors of the proposal are in favor of changing the names “Russia” and “Russian Federation” to “Muscovy” and “Moscow Federation”.

The petition itself appeared on the website of the President of Ukraine in November.

Now, according to the rules of the platform, Zelensky will have to give an official response to this initiative.

Earlier, on February 13, it became known that the names of 90 streets, lanes and squares associated with Russia and the USSR were changed in the Poltava region. For example, streets in honor of Alexander Pushkin, Ivan Michurin or Yuri Gagarin were changed.

On February 10, it was reported that the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York changed the title of the work of the French artist Edgar Degas “Russian dancer” to “Dancer in Ukrainian outfit” after the demands of Ukrainian activists. Some scholars believe that the costumes in the painting are actually traditional Ukrainian folk clothes. However, there is no evidence that the dancers were from Ukraine.

On February 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on attempts by Western countries to “cancel” Russian culture. The head of state pointed out that such actions are simply stupid.

In November, a petition was filed in Ukraine to ban Russian citizens from entering the country for 100 years. From July 1, by decree of Zelensky, Ukraine has a visa regime with the Russian Federation.

