In Ukraine, apartments are seized “for the needs of the army”

March 12 - BLiTZ. The practice of confiscating property for the needs of the army has been used on the territory of Ukraine for a year now. Such property can be owned by both companies and civilians. This was written by the telegram channel "Policy of the country",

Basically, the state appropriates cars, but information is already being received about the appropriation of apartments. The material states that the seizure procedure itself takes place with numerous violations: without assessing property, compiling the required documents, etc. It is also known that, according to Ukrainian laws, the government must compensate for the seized damage. However, lawyers note that the law is cunningly spelled out, which makes it possible to pay material damage after a year.

Recall that on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to start a special operation on the territory of Ukraine.

