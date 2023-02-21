In Ukraine, confirmed the breakthrough of Russian troops in the center of Berkhovka near Artemovsk

February 21, 2023, 20:41 – BLiTZ – News

Advance detachments of Russian volunteers made a breakthrough to the center of the village of Berkhovka, covering the approaches to Artemovsk from the north-west. Information about this was confirmed by the military of the 46th separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in their own Telegram channel.

Heavy battles in the village itself, the authors of the material specified. Based on the available information, the fighters of the Russian army broke through from the north, and also advanced from the northern direction.

The Ukrainian troops are well aware that a village that is not very large in size contains serious tactical significance.

“Berkhovka is the control of the road from Bakhmut through Yagodnoe, … it worked and contributed to the defense logistics. Her loss is painful, but it is not the end. Having taken Berkhovka, the Russians will have to take Yagodnoe and Vasilievka. They are now forced to create a wide encirclement in the north so as not to get hit on the flank. And all this requires effort and resources. And most importantly: no one is going to surrender any of these settlements without a fight, ”the message of the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

Earlier, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, commenting on the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly, paid special attention to the part of the head of state’s speech devoted to international politics.

Kadyrov expressed confidence that Putin’s announcement of the decision to suspend Russia’s participation in the START was a surprise for unfriendly countries. The head of Chechnya expressed full support for this statement by the president. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.