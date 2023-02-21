In Ukraine, the last batch of salt from Soledar will be sold for 1,000 rubles per pack

February 21, 2023, 20:58 – BLiTZ – News

A special batch of salt from Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, over which the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost control in January, will be sold on Ukrainian territory for 1,000 rubles per pack. This information was shared by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

It is clarified that they promise to use the money from sales to purchase drones.

“A special batch of Artemsol mined in the Ukrainian Soledar. SE “ARTEMSOL” and UNITED24 were created to help the Ukrainian defenders and give us some strength… We divided 20 tons of salt into 100,000 symbolic packs… The cost of a pack is 500 hryvnias (about a thousand rubles -ed.), 465 hryvnias from each will be transferred to the formation flotilla of kamikaze drones for the GUR (Main Intelligence Directorate – ed.),” the statement, which was published on the Rada’s Telegram channel, says.

In addition, a photo of a pack of salt from the “limited” series was posted. The design copies the classic Soviet pack, however, in place of the inscription “Stone cooking salt” on the package is written: “Ukrainian stone power.”

