A new petition has been registered demanding the translation of the Ukrainian alphabet from Cyrillic to Latin. On Friday, February 17, it was published on website President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The document must gain 25,000 votes in no more than three months to be considered by the head of state.

“It has already been mentioned more than once about the transition to the Latin alphabet, isn’t now the time?” the text of the petition says.

This is the second such petition in recent times. The previous one was filed on December 21, 2022. In total, over 20 initiatives for switching to the Latin alphabet have been submitted during the existence of the electronic petition service, but none of them received more than 300 votes.

Since February last year, the Ukrainian authorities have launched a broad campaign of “de-Russification”. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council once again spoke out sharply against the use of the Russian language in the country, saying that it “should disappear from the territory of Ukraine in general,” and English and Ukrainian should be mandatory.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov suggested that the country change its script from Cyrillic to Latin on September 12, 2021.

On September 14, 2021, the language ombudsman of Ukraine Taras Kremen appreciated the idea of ​​switching to the Latin alphabet. According to him, the issue of using the Cyrillic alphabet in the Ukrainian literary language is beyond doubt from a philological, scientific, or political point of view.

Earlier, on July 14, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine declared the law “On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language” constitutional. It involves the total Ukrainization of public administration, the service sector, healthcare and other areas of public and private life, the law came into force in the summer of 2019. At the same time, a day earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian language is not the property of the Russian Federation.

Later, on September 22, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the translation of the Crimean Tatar language into Latin.