In Ukraine, they will sell the last batch of salt from Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), over which Ukrainian troops lost control in January, at a price of 500 hryvnias (postage 1,000 rubles). With the proceeds, it is planned to purchase combat drones, reported on Tuesday, February 21, in the Verkhovna Rada.

“We divided 20 tons of salt into 100,000 symbolic packs. The cost of a pack is 500 hryvnias (about a thousand rubles. – Ed.), 465 hryvnias from each will be transferred to the formation of a flotilla of kamikaze drones for the main intelligence department, ”the Telegram channel says.

A photograph of a pack of salt is also published there, the design of which repeats the classic Soviet packaging.

Under the USSR, up to 40% of salt in the country was mined in Soledar. Until 2014, its deliveries were carried out in 22 countries of the world.

The liberation of Soledar ended on January 12. The day before, it was reported that the city was completely liberated from Ukrainian nationalists. The civilians were evacuated from the settlement. The militants who did not want to surrender were destroyed.

Later, the representative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Serhiy Cherevaty, in an interview with the France-Presse agency, acknowledged the loss of Soledar and the transfer of the city under the control of Russian troops.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.