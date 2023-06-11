In UP, three people, including the PACS president of Bagaha, died in a road accident, the accident occurred due to truck tire burst

In Uttar Pradesh, three people, including a PACS president of Bagaha, have died in a road accident. All the deceased were returning after admitting one of their business partners to the hospital in Gorakhpur. During this he became a victim of the accident. It is being told that the tire of a truck burst. Due to this, he lost control and collided with the car of the PACS president. His car was badly damaged in this. Three people were injured in this. All three died on the spot itself. The dead include Sonu Yadav (27 years), a resident of Mudila, Roshan Jaiswal (35 years), a resident of Lagunaha Patilar in Chautarwa, and Naeem Ansari (40 years), a two-time PACS president of Meghwal Mathia Panchayat.

The deceased were returning after admitting a friend to the hospital

It is being told that all the deceased were returning home after getting their business partner Dilip Jaiswal admitted to Gorakhpur for a fracture in his leg. Meanwhile, while going to sit in his car and Bolero after having food at a dhaba in Kushinagar, a truck suddenly ran over all three. In this accident, only Prakash Prabhakar, who was in the car with him, narrowly survived. It is said that due to the explosion of the flywheel of the container, he became uncontrollable and trampled all three. The accident happened on National Highway 28 in Hata Kotwali area. The three people were going to sit in their Bolero and Maruti car next to the Upaspur petrol pump on the side of the highway. Then the wheel of the postal parcel container truck being pulled from Gorakhpur burst and it crashed uncontrollably.

Lalan Singh’s big statement at JDU’s meeting, Nitish is not PM candidate, meeting will be called after elections(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKnuBVL1D24)