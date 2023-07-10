In UP’s Deoria, miscreants beat up women and children by entering their houses, video went viral, 6 arrested

Lucknow: Some youths beat up women and children after entering a house in Deoria. Whose video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. It can be clearly seen in the video that some people are beating women and children with sticks. While the people standing nearby are making videos. However, as soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. About 6 people were arrested and a case was registered against 15. Let’s know the whole matter.

Fighting in Deoria

Actually the whole matter is between Mahuadiha and Harfoda villages of Baghauchghat police station area of ​​Deoria district. Where there was a dispute between some youths of both the villages regarding something. The dispute increased so much that about 20 to 25 people of Harfoda village reached Mahuadiha village with sticks. All the women and children they met were severely beaten with sticks and rods.

these people were injured

Many people were seriously injured in this attack. According to the information received, Dhawal Kushwaha, Gopal Kushwaha, Shivshankar Malla’s wife, Gopal’s wife, Dhawal’s wife have been injured. All the injured were admitted to the hospital. Although PACs have been deployed in the village.

PAC deployed in the village

The villagers told that in the beginning the police took this dispute lightly. But when the video went viral, the police became active. And arrested 6 people. In which the village head of Rampur Mahuabari Afzal and former village head Arif are also there. On the other hand, the jurisdictional officer Shriyash Tripathi along with the station in-charge reached the village. Here he took stock of the situation. On Sunday morning, SP Sankalp Sharma reached the police station and inquired about the incident. Being between two villages, the SP has instructed to deploy PAC in Harfoda.

