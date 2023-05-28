In UP’s Hardoi, ex-pradhan was crushed to death with a brick, blood-soaked body found, police probing the incident

Lucknow. Big news is coming out from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh. Where in Mallawan Kotwali area, a former Pradhan was crushed to death with a brick. After the murder of the former chief, sensation spread in the area. SP-ASP and forensic team reached on the information of the incident. SP Rajesh Dwivedi, ASP Nripendra along with CO and forensic team reached the spot and investigated. SP told that Ramashray Diwakar seems to be crushed to death with a brick. Along with the family members, the villagers are being questioned. The post-mortem of the dead body is being done. However, the police is engaged in the investigation of the incident.

dead body found in blood

According to the information, 46-year-old Ramashray Diwakar, a resident of Karwa of Mallawan Kotwali, has been the head of the village. At present, he has a chicken farm on the banks of the Kalyani river at some distance from his house. Ramashray often used to visit the chicken farm in the evening. On Sunday morning, some villagers coming and going from the chicken farm saw his blood-soaked body lying. There was blood on the brick seen lying nearby. After seeing the dead body, there was chaos in the area. On the other hand, the family members ran towards the spot crying. In no time, the news of the murder spread in the nearby villages.

Four people of the same family died due to poisonous gas in Kushinagar, all the dead had entered the tank to clean the mess

Police investigating the incident

The incident of murder spread like a fire in the village. The villagers informed the police about this incident. SP Rajesh Dwivedi told in a conversation with the media that there is Karwa village in Mallawan police station. Where the former chief has been murdered. Ramashray of this village has been found dead in front of his shop. He was hit on the head with a brick. Right now the police is probing all the points, whether there was enmity, who came, who went, all these things are being ascertained. It will be disclosed soon.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LR5kRoCYRkc)