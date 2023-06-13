In Vaishali, the child was taking Gangajal to worship the new bike, then the crocodile attacked, died on the spot

A crocodile present in the river attacked a child who had gone to fetch water on the banks of river Ganges at Khalsa Ghat under Bidupur police station area of ​​Vaishali district. Seriously injured child died due to crocodile attack. Deceased Ankit Kumar (10 years) was the son of Dharmendra Das, a resident of Gokulpur village under Bidupur police station area. Enraged by the child’s death, the villagers caught the crocodile out of the river with the help of a net and beat it to death with sticks, spears and spears.

The villagers killed the crocodile

According to the information received, Dharmendra Das, a resident of Gokulpur village, had bought the bike on Monday. On Tuesday, he along with the whole family had reached the Khalsa Ghat of river Ganges to worship the bike. Preparations were going on to worship the bike. Meanwhile, Ankit went to fetch water from the river Ganges. As soon as he started taking water from the river, the crocodile already present there attacked him. When the child started making noise, there was chaos there. A large number of people gathered around. With the help of the local people, the crocodile was caught by throwing a net and the child was rescued. By then the child had died. After this, the angry people beat the crocodile to death.

there was little water in the river

It is said that there was less water in the river near the spot. Due to this the crocodile was trapped and it was difficult to get out. At the same time, after the death of the child, there was uproar among the family members. The relatives are in bad condition by crying. In this regard, Bidupur Police Station President Feraj Hussain told that the body of the child has been sent to Sadar Hospital Hajipur for postmortem. There are deep wound marks at two-three places on the child’s body. Action is being taken to register an FIR.

