In Varanasi, a young man killed his girlfriend and dumped her body in a well, absconding after giving information to relatives on the phone

Varanasi : In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the lover threw the dead body into the well after strangulating the girlfriend. After the incident, the relatives of the girlfriend called and informed about the incident. He also told that he too is going to die. On hearing these things on the phone, there was uproar in the family members of the girl. When people reached the place told by the lover, the dead body of the girl was found in the well. Nothing was known about the lover. His mobile was also switched off.

On information, the police and forensic team of Cholapur police station took the body out of the well and sent it for postmortem. On the basis of the Tahrir of the victim’s family, a case was registered against the accused lover on other charges including murder. The accused is absconding. The audio of the conversation between the family members of the lover and the girl is viral.

Love affair was going on in both

In fact, Salwari (18 years), the younger daughter of Jaan Mohammad, a resident of Shivrampur village of Cholapur police station area, was having a love affair with Mubarak, a resident of Bijurga of Madiyahun police station area of ​​Jaunpur district. Salvari’s elder sister Jamila’s brother-in-law is happy. On Sunday, Mubarak had reached Shivrampur to meet Salwari. According to family members, Salvari had left the house on Sunday afternoon saying that she was going to the market.

After this, Mubarak called on the mobile of the relatives in the night that Salwari had died. His dead body is in the well. Told that he is also going to commit suicide. After this his mobile got switched off. When the panicked relatives reached the well near the house, Salwari’s dead body was seen. This was informed to the police in the night itself.

The police reached the spot and got Salwari’s body taken out. Relatives allege that Salvari had a scarf around her neck. He has been strangled to death. It is being told that Mubarak wanted to marry Salwari. Salwari’s family was not ready for this. Cholapur police station in-charge Rajesh Tripathi told that after registering a case of murder, raids are being conducted in search of the accused youth.

