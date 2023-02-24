In Voronezh, 212 people were evacuated due to a fire in a hotel

In Voronezh, rescuers evacuated 212 people from a hotel on Moskovsky Prospekt, where a fire broke out in one of the rooms. This was reported in the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Voronezh Region on Friday, February 24.

“As a result of the fire, a room three by six meters was damaged by fire throughout the area. Employees [пожарной охраны] 212 people were evacuated,” the message says.

According to the department, no one was injured in the fire. Several departments of the fire and rescue department and one specialized department worked at the scene. It is specified that 40 people participated in the elimination of the fire. The fire has now been contained.

The cause of the fire is being established.

On the same day, a man’s death was reported as a result of a fire in a private house in Bashkiria. The incident occurred in the morning in the village of Kirgiz-Miyaki. Before the arrival of firefighters, the fire managed to cover 12 square meters. m. Rescuers eliminated the fire, after which they found the corpse of a 64-year-old owner of the house in the house.

Earlier, on February 22, a man died in a fire in a private house in Magadan. The cause of the fire could be an emergency operation of electrical equipment, information about the fire was received at night. After smelling smoke, most of the residents woke up and evacuated. Five adults and two children were inside the home at the time of the fire. One person was unable to get out of the building.