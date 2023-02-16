HomeNewsIn Vyborg, a criminal...

In Vyborg, a criminal case was initiated after the discovery of severed legs

By News Desk

In Vyborg, a criminal case was initiated after the discovery of severed legs behind the bridge. This was announced today, February 16, by the Investigative Committee of the ICR for the Leningrad Region.

It is noted that after receiving information about the find, the investigative team went to the scene. The discovered parts of the human body, presumably, belong to a man.

According to the expert, the body parts had been lying at the scene for two to four weeks. On the grounds of a crime, a criminal case was initiated under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder).

“Currently, the necessary actions are being taken in the case aimed at establishing all the circumstances, as well as the causes and conditions of the crime committed. The identity of the deceased, the circle of persons involved in the committed crime are being established, ”the ministry added.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

The discovery of two severed human legs in the Leningrad region was reported earlier in the day. The Izvestia source said that the remains were found near the Anninsky fortifications. The limbs lay behind the Petrovsky Bridge next to the dog walking area.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Previous article
Singer Zarubina assessed the chances of Pugacheva’s return to Russia

More from Author

News

Singer Zarubina assessed the chances of Pugacheva’s return to Russia

February 16, 2023, 22:25 - BLiTZ - News For almost a...
News Desk -
News

Several streets will be closed in Moscow on February 21

The streets in the Gostiny Dvor area in the center of...
News Desk -
News

How to teach a cat to water

February 16, 2023, 22:26 - BLiTZ - News Cats, as a...
News Desk -
News

Assad pledges support for Syria’s partners in mitigating earthquake

Operational assistance from friendly countries softened the consequences of the earthquake...
News Desk -

- A word from our sponsors -

Read Now

Singer Zarubina assessed the chances of Pugacheva’s return to Russia

February 16, 2023, 22:25 - BLiTZ - News For almost a year, pop singer Alla Pugacheva has been living outside the Russian Federation. Fans of the artist divided into two camps: some are of the opinion that the star will soon return to the Russian capital....

Several streets will be closed in Moscow on February 21

The streets in the Gostiny Dvor area in the center of Moscow will be closed on February 21 on the day of the announcement of the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly. This was announced on February 16 by the Metropolitan Department...

How to teach a cat to water

February 16, 2023, 22:26 - BLiTZ - News Cats, as a rule, are afraid of water - this is a manifestation of instincts. The main reason is the rapid wetting of the coat, dry skin and, as a result, discomfort. It takes a lot of...

Assad pledges support for Syria’s partners in mitigating earthquake

Operational assistance from friendly countries softened the consequences of the earthquake in Syria. This was announced on Thursday, February 16, by President Bashar al-Assad. “Urgent assistance that came from friendly and fraternal states provided strong support to national efforts to mitigate the consequences of the earthquake and...

How to teach a puppy to the street

February 16, 2023, 22:03 - BLiTZ - News Walking is the main condition for keeping all dogs, regardless of breed and size. Walking is an important part of life for a pet. This is an opportunity to breathe fresh air, communicate with other dogs, socialize,...

Kolokoltsev fired two employees of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moscow for refusing asylum to a writer from Latvia

The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev fired two employees of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Moscow for refusing asylum to a writer from Latvia. This was announced on Thursday, February 16, by the official representative of...

EC abandons plan to impose sanctions against Russian nuclear sector – News

February 16, 2023, 22:04 - BLiTZ - News The European Commission abandoned its intention to impose sanctions restrictions on the nuclear sector of the Russian Federation and its representatives. Such information is shared by Politico, citing unnamed diplomats. The executive body of the European Union initially notified...

Susan Wojcicki steps down as YouTube CEO

Susan Wojcicki on February 16 reported in blog service that leaves the post of head of YouTube. "Today <...> I have decided to step down as head of YouTube and start a new chapter dedicated to my family, health and personal projects," Wojcicki said. In total, Alphabet Inc. ...

Fighter Makhachev denied allegations of doping

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, receiving an award and a gift from the head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, on February 16, denied allegations of doping. Makhachev stressed that there are no accusations from the UFC or the anti-doping commission against him. He connected the rumors with the...

What not to do on a holiday

February 16, 2023, 21:35 - BLiTZ - News Shrovetide is a traditional Russian holiday celebrated at the end of February. Previously, we have already talked about the rites on Shrovetide week. The BLiTZ learned about what not to do on Maslenitsa 2023. In 2023, Pancake Week...

How to get bedbugs out of the apartment yourself – News

February 16, 2023, 21:27 - BLiTZ - News The most effective and easiest way to get rid of bedbugs in an apartment is to call a special pest control service, but such treatment will cost the homeowner quite a lot, especially since a second procedure is often...

The UN responded to calls to exclude Russia from the organization

The UN believes that calls for the exclusion of Russia from the world organization do not contribute to achieving peace in Ukraine. This was stated on February 16 at a briefing by the official representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Stéphane Dujarric. “We do...

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: