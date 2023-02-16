In Vyborg, a criminal case was initiated after the discovery of severed legs behind the bridge. This was announced today, February 16, by the Investigative Committee of the ICR for the Leningrad Region.

It is noted that after receiving information about the find, the investigative team went to the scene. The discovered parts of the human body, presumably, belong to a man.

According to the expert, the body parts had been lying at the scene for two to four weeks. On the grounds of a crime, a criminal case was initiated under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder).

“Currently, the necessary actions are being taken in the case aimed at establishing all the circumstances, as well as the causes and conditions of the crime committed. The identity of the deceased, the circle of persons involved in the committed crime are being established, ”the ministry added.

The discovery of two severed human legs in the Leningrad region was reported earlier in the day. The Izvestia source said that the remains were found near the Anninsky fortifications. The limbs lay behind the Petrovsky Bridge next to the dog walking area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

