February 19, 2023, 23:19 – BLiTZ – News

Citizens of the United States, who gathered on the territory of the capital of the state in order to oppose aid to Kyiv, pointed to the fact that the Russian Federation is not an enemy for the state.

At the moment, protests have flared up in Washington, in which the government is called upon to stop supporting the Kyiv regime. It is hosted by ex-Congressman Ron Paul and local libertarians.

Former employee of the United States Senate Tara Reid shared information that she continued her activities under the presidency of Joseph Biden, but was not ready for the fact that relations with the Russian Federation would be at such a bad level. She noted that the enemies of the power are not Beijing and Moscow, but the regime of the head of state riddled with corruption.

From the point of view presented to her in the framework of communication with RIA Novosti, it follows that the military-industrial complex of the United States receives profit from the confrontation unfolding on the territory of Ukraine.

Reed noted that the behavior of the authorities seems illogical to her. “Julian Assange exposed US war crimes, he is being prosecuted, kept in prison, and is being extradited. And he is not even a US citizen, he is Australian, this is absurd, ”the publication quotes the text of the statement made to her.

Former diplomatic officer Anna Wright noted that it was the government’s desire to start hostilities that forced her to leave her public position. It was her unwillingness to support armed confrontations that made her join the ranks of the protesters.

Recall that protest actions were recorded in the territory of the central district of Washington, in which citizens advocate the termination of assistance to the Kyiv regime.

It is noted that the protesters demand to stop the monetary assistance of Kyiv and start the negotiation process. Another important demand is the termination of the work of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.