In West Singhbhum, Podahot SDO seized 5 highways loaded with sand, stir among mafias

West Singhbhum While taking action against the sand mafia, Podahat SDO Reena Hansda has seized 5 highways. Actually, Podahat SDO Reena Hansda took action on the continuous complaint coming in illegal sand mining case on fake challan of Odisha. On Friday night, the SDO caught 5 highways transporting sand in Chakradharpur and seized them and took them to Sonuva police station.

Information given to mining and DTO department

This action of Chakradharpur Sub-Divisional Officer Reena Hansda has created a stir among the sand mafia. According to the information, on Friday night Chakradharpur Sub-Divisional Officer Reena Hansda got a secret information that a sand laden highway is coming from Goilkera. As soon as the information was received, SDO Reena Hansda conducted a raid on the Chakradharpur-Goilkera main road. In the raid operation, 5 sand laden highways were caught. At present, all the vehicles have been seized and kept at Sonuva police station. Along with this, information has also been given to the mining and DTO department. Now only after investigation it will be known whether it is illegal sand or not. After this FIR will be registered.

what did the sdo say

Podahat SDO Reena Hansda said that complaints were coming continuously in the illegal sand mining case on fake challans of Odisha. Acting on the information, 5 highwaymen were caught on Friday night. District Mining and District Transport Department has been informed for further action on JH 16A-9467, JH 05BD – 8944, JH 16A-9469, JH 06L – 3272, JH 16A-7259, it will be investigated.

After the SDO’s raid, Hiva ran away by dropping sand in the middle of the way

SDO Reena Hansda’s raid campaign against illegal sand on Chakradharpur Goilkera main road was being conducted on Friday night. There was a stir after the sand mafia was informed about this. Hearing the news of the raid, a driver of a highway carrying sand dropped the sand on the road going to Gutusai near Pusalota village of Chakradharpur-Sonua main road and fled with the highway. After getting the news of this to the SDO, on Saturday morning, the employees of the city council seized the fallen sand after examining the sand.

Jharkhand’s sand laden lease holders from Odisha, the poor are suffering and the mafia is getting rich