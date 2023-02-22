In Yakutia, scientists have extracted the brain of an ancient bear aged 3.5 thousand years

The press center of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in Moscow on February 22 told Izvestia that Yakut scientists had removed the brain of an ancient bear aged 3,460 years.

Scientists from the Laboratory of the Mammoth Museum of the North-Eastern Federal University named after M. K. Ammosov, together with domestic and foreign colleagues, conducted an autoscopy of the carcass of an ancient bear.

“The carcass is in good condition and this is a distinctive feature of the exhibit. This is the first study of a bear that has preserved soft tissue. The autopsy took place during an international scientific seminar with the participation of leading specialized scientific centers of Russia and the UAE Biotechnology Research Foundation,” the press service noted.

Leading researcher at the Mammoth Museum-Laboratory Maxim Cheprasov called the find unique, adding that it has no analogues in the world.

Aleksey Tikhonov, a leading researcher at the Zoological Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, in turn, emphasized that this brown bear does not differ morphologically from modern representatives of the species.

“Having learned how this animal lived, we, among other things, will be able to restore the landscapes of that time. We will see what he ate, and this will help restore the picture of the past. We will find out the exact age of the bear at cross-dating, which will be held in Novosibirsk, ”he said.

Irina Malofeeva, a junior researcher at the Laboratory of Cytoarchitectonics and Brain Evolution of the Institute of the Brain of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said that the animal’s brain will soon be sent to Moscow for study, where the fate of the organ will be determined, whether it will be further studied or exhibited as an exhibit in the Institute’s museum.

“The Brain Institute is interested in further cooperation with NEFU, we would like to take part in research on other animals,” the specialist emphasized.

The remains of the bear were discovered by local residents in August 2020 on Bolshoi Lyakhovsky Island (Novosibirsk Archipelago), 8 km east of the mouth of the Bolshoi Eterikan River, where the Lyakhovsky mammoth was found in 2003. The carcass was partially in the permafrost, the researchers managed to carefully remove its parts frozen into the soil. After the discovery, the find was almost immediately placed in a glacier. The carcass was there until March 2021. After receiving the relevant veterinary documents, she was taken to Yakutsk and transferred for study to the NEFU Mammoth Museum.

Before the autopsy began, the scientists were able to conduct 3D scanning and 3D photogrammetry of the find. As a result, digital copies of the find will be included in the electronic catalog and digital bank of 3D models of especially valuable paleontological objects of the Mammoth Museum.

In December last year, in the Ryazan region, geographers found a well-preserved mammoth tooth. It was found on the banks of the Oka near the village of Novoselki in the Rybnovsky district. On the territory of this region, fragments of mammoths are found infrequently, and a whole animal is never found at all. Usually single bones are found. Thus, the mammoth, which is now in the Ryazan Kremlin, was collected from the bones of several dozen animals that lived in different places in the Ryazan region at different times.