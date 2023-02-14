In Yekaterinburg again there was a mass poisoning in a diner

In Yekaterinburg, mass poisoning was again recorded among visitors to the diner “U Aro”. About it informs press service of the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor on Tuesday, February 14.

According to the agency, this time an intestinal infection was detected in five citizens who, from February 4 to February 10, ate in a branch of a cafe on Volgogradskaya, 190B/2.

“The Central Yekaterinburg Department of the Rospotrebnadzor Administration for the Sverdlovsk Region is conducting an epidemiological investigation. Numerous violations of sanitary and epidemiological legislation were revealed during the supervisory activity at the diner, ”the agency said in a statement.

It is reported that two victims were hospitalized. Laboratory studies have shown that norovirus 2nd genotype became the causative agent of the disease.

On the eve of the court issued a decision to suspend the operation of the facility for a period of 90 days. Rospotrebnadzor continues its investigation.

On January 20, Rospotrebnadzor already carried out an inspection on the fact of mass poisoning of residents of Yekaterinburg with shawarma. Then the citizens fell ill from January 16 to 19 after visiting the same diner, 15 people showed signs of infection.

