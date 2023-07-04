Inauguration of drinking water system in Ranchi University, students and employees will get pure water

Inauguration of drinking water system

Lions Club Ranchi President Rajesh More inaugurated the Drinking Water System to overcome the water shortage in Ranchi University.

The system of essential water resources through drinking water system was successfully inaugurated. Please inform that this initiative has been taken by Rajesh More, President of Lions Club Ranchi.

Rajesh More said that this drinking water system has been designed commercially for an effective and safe water communication.

Through this system, the students and staff of Ranchi University will be guaranteed a supply of clean, potable water.

Apart from this, the management of water resources will also be improved by using this system, which will contribute significantly to the protection of the environment.

Many people were present during the inauguration of the drinking water system. Many teachers of the university including Ranchi University’s VC Professor Ajit Kumar Sinha, LN Rajesh Kumar More were present.