Inauguration of ‘Global Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav’ with the proclamation of ‘Jayatu Jayatu Hindu Rashtram’

Today there are 80 percent Hindus in the country, but they are divided into castes and provinces. In the year 1790, the number of Hindus in India was almost 100 percent. Hindus are not organized, this is the main reason for our defeat. The ancient war was fought on the strength of the sword whereas today’s war is going on at the economic level. To answer this, we have to increase our economic power by including Hindus in every business. These things were said by Ranjit Savarkarji, the executive head of ‘Swatantryaveer Savarkar National Memorial’ and grandson of Veer Savarkarji. Global Hindu Rashtra Festival Said at the inauguration of

Hindu power will be added to build Hindu nation

The ‘Global Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav’ has started with the proclamation of ‘Jayatu Jayatu Hindu Rashtram’ in Ponda, Goa. Representatives of more than 312 Hindu organizations from India and abroad are present in this session. In the festival, Sadhguru (Dr) Charudutt Pingale, National Guide, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said that the Hindu power gathered from the ‘Global Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav’ will be channeled to build a Hindu nation. He said that many issues are in front of us including terrorism of Khalistan, increasing number of violence on festivals like Sri Ramnavami-Hanumanjayanti, support of gay marriage, adultery of ‘live in relationship’. The diagnosis of these problems is not possible in the ‘secular’ polity, the solution of these problems is possible only in the Hindu nation.

release of books

On this occasion ‘Sachchidanand Parabrahma Dr. Jayant Athawale’s Anmol Sikh’ (Volume 1): Method of Direct Teaching of Sadhana was released. This book is published in Hindi and Marathi language, it was inaugurated by Bhagwatacharya Shri Rajivkrishnaji Maharaj Jha, Bhagirathi Maharaj, Ramgyani Das Mahatyagi Maharaj, Advocate Harishankar Jain, Mahant Deepak Goswami. The book ‘Alaulik Charitra of Mahabharata: Volume 1, Nishkam Karmayogi Bhishma’ written by Durgesh Parulkar was inaugurated by Durgesh Parulkar, Sadguru Dr. Charudutt Pingale, Acharya PP M Nair of Keraliya Kshetra Paripalan Samiti, Orphan Chetnanand Saraswati. The festival was started with conch shell and lamp lighting. Veda mantras were recited after lighting the lamp. At this time, Sadhguru Satyavan Kadam read the message of Sachchidanand Parabrahma Dr. Jayant Athavale, the founder of Sanatan Sanstha.

