Inauguration of Kanpur’s new airport, fighter jets will also be able to land, CM Yogi and Jyotiraditya Scindia cut the ribbon

Kanpur: The new airport in Kanpur was inaugurated by CM Yogi Adityanath and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday. Fighter jets will also be able to land at this airport. On this occasion, Jyotiraditya Scindia said that we have plans to connect Kanpur with Pantnagar, Aligarh, Moradabad and Shravasti.

Kanpur will soon be connected to Delhi

On the occasion of the inauguration of the new airport terminal building of Kanpur, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that he assures the people of Kanpur that soon steps will be taken to connect this city with the capital Delhi. Right now we have announced 59 new routes and 122 new routes will be announced in future.

UP will get 11 more airports in three years

Scindia said that today there are 11 airports in the state. We will start 11 additional airports in the coming three years. A total of 22 airports will be established in Uttar Pradesh. Be it Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Saharanpur or Shravasti, airport facilities will be provided at all these places.

Every year 10 lakh passengers will be able to use this terminal

The Civil Aviation Minister said that a new sparkle is visible in the eyes of the people of Kanpur. There are two reasons behind this brightness. Firstly, in the municipal elections held recently, the double engine government of Uttar Pradesh has now been converted into a triple engine government. Second reason, fulfilling the demand for expansion and modernization of the much-awaited airport in Kanpur, today the new airport terminal is being dedicated to the public.

International airport operated

He said that 5 international airports are operating in Uttar Pradesh. In the coming time, Jewar and Ayodhya will also join it. An airport of 65 thousand square feet has been inaugurated in Kanpur which has increased 16 times. In the coming time, the terminal through which only 3 thousand people used to pass, now every year 10 lakh passengers will be able to fix their travel facility from this terminal. This facility will affect not only Kanpur but also 8 surrounding districts.

Flight traffic in Kanpur increased by 600 percent

Jyotiraditya Scindia, while comparing with the previous governments, said that in Kanpur, during the time of the previous government, in 2014, only four planes used to travel every week. And today there is an increase of 600 percent in the traffic of 28 planes. In 2014, there were only 10 flights per week in Agra, whereas today there are 34 flights based on 240 percent increase.

