Inauguration of new Parliament House amid Ved mantras, PM Modi released special coin of Rs 75

New Parliament Building Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the new Parliament House and dedicated it to the nation amid Ved mantras and prayers for all religions. The historic symbol Sengol was also installed near the chair of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha in the new building of Parliament. On this special occasion, PM Modi also released a special coin of 75 rupees.

PM Modi released special coin: To make this historical moment memorable forever, PM Modi has also released a special coin today. Government has issued a commemorative coin of Rs.75. The weight of this coin is 35 grams and it is made of four metals. On one side of the coin, the lion of Ashoka Pillar is inscribed, below which Satyamev Jayate is written. On its left side, India is written in Devanagari and on the right side, India is written in English, as well as the rupee symbol is also inscribed. On the other side of the coin is the picture of the new Parliament House. Above it is written Parliament Complex in Devanagari and Parliament Complex in English below. 2023 is also written below.

New Parliament House inaugurated amid tight security in Lutyens’ Delhi, security forces present everywhere

The diameter of this round shaped coin is 44 mm and it is made up of four metals. These metals are silver, copper, nickel and zinc. This coin has been made by mixing these metals. The amount of silver in the coin is 50 percent, copper 40 percent, nickel five percent and zinc five percent. According to the ministry, it will be issued by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). This coin will be released as a commemorative coin, which will be sold at the rate of Rs 3800 per coin. With language input

Significantly, today i.e. on Sunday, PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House. In the inauguration program, PM Modi has said that today is a very special day for the whole of India. PM Modi has tweeted that today is an unforgettable day for the country. He said that the new building of the Parliament is full of pride and expectations. Earlier on Friday, PM Modi had said that the new Parliament House will make every Indian proud. While sharing the video of the new complex, he had said that the new Parliament House has carpets from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, bamboo floors from Tripura and stone carvings from Rajasthan reflecting India’s cultural diversity.