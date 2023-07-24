Include kodo in the diet, you will get many health benefits

Millets have gained a lot of popularity in the recent past. There are many types of millets, including Jowar, Bajra, Kangni, Ragi etc. Kodo is one of them. Which is very beneficial for health because of its many properties. Kodo (Millets) is a type of grain that is made from grains of grain called Barley or Barley. It is a natural and nutritious food item that is used in Indian cuisine and for various physical and mental benefits. To make Kodo, barley or barley grains are prepared by soaking and roasting them at a regulated temperature. Kodo contains protein, fiber, vitamins, mineral metals and other nutrients.

Kodo’s relationship with India is 3000 years old

According to a research report, it has been told that Kodo is being cultivated in India since about 3000 years ago. Its plant is up to 60-90 cm tall, straight and looks like a paddy plant. Its seeds are shiny, small, white and round. It is known by different names across the country. Kodo is also known as Kodon, Kodra, Harka, Vargu, Arikelu etc.

Kodo is a delicious and nutritious grain that helps improve health and fight disease. By including it in your diet, you can safeguard your health and lead a healthy and positive life. There are many health benefits of eating it.

Nutritious food: Kodo contains nutrients such as protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals. It keeps the body healthy by nourishing it and increases the energy level.

curb weight: Kodo is rich in natural fiber, which helps in proper digestion of food. It takes time to digest food and reduces appetite, which helps in controlling weight.

Gluten Free: Kodo has a very low gluten content, making it an excellent choice for gluten-tolerant patients.

Suitable for Diabetes: Kodo has unique properties that aid in proper digestion of food and control blood sugar levels, making it suitable for diabetes management.

cardiovascular health: Kodo contains alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and phytosterols that improve heart health and lower cholesterol levels.

Suitable for Strength: Kodo is rich in protein and B vitamins, which provide strength to both non-vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

Source of Antioxidants: Kodo contains many types of antioxidants, which help the body to resist diseases.

Improves Nervous System: Kodo contains minerals, metals and vitamin B6 that improve the nervous system and enhance brain health.

By including Kodo in your diet, you can improve your health and lead a healthy and prosperous life.

As nutritious food: Kodo can be used in the form of khichdi, upma, pulao, and salads which provide a healthy and nutritious meal option.

During fasting: Kodo can be eaten in the form of food during fasting like Sabudana and Samak etc.

for children: Kodo is a nutritious and delicious food item that is perfect for babies. Including it in the food of children helps in keeping them healthy.

For gluten free diet: The valuable feature of Kodo is that it is gluten free, making it an excellent choice for gluten-tolerant patients.

As Ayurvedic medicine: Kodo is also used as an Ayurvedic medicine. For example, offering ghee mixed with kodo alkali cures stomach diseases.

disadvantages of kodo

Excess of anything is injurious to health. Same is the case with Kodo. If you are consuming it excessively, then you may have many problems due to it, which are as follows-

Excessive consumption of Kodo can cause the problem of flatulence or constipation.

If you are eating kodo in excess, it can cause vomiting or fever.

Eating too much kodo can sometimes cause fainting, stress etc.

It is advisable to take doctor’s advice before using Kodo during pregnancy, as there could be some minor substitutes which could cause problems.

Disclaimer:The given information is taken from the internet. Before adopting any kind of remedy, do your own investigation and take the advice of experts. Prabhat Khabar.com does not confirm any information given.