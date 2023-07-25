Income Tax Department e-verifies over 90% ITRs

New Delhi, 25 July (Hindustan Times). Over 4 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed so far for FY 2022-23 and Assessment Year 2023-24. Of these, 3.81 crore ITRs have been e-verified, which is more than 90 per cent.

The Income Tax Department said in a tweet on Tuesday that till July 24, 4.22 crore ITRs have been filed for FY 2022-23 and Assessment Year 2023-24. Out of these ITRs, 3.81 crore ITRs have been e-verified, which is more than 90%. According to the department, out of e-verified ITRs, more than 2.27 crore ITRs have already been processed.

Our gratitude to taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach the milestone of 4 crore income tax returns four days earlier this year as compared to last year, the department said. The Income Tax Department said that we urge all those who have not yet filed their ITR, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid the last minute rush.