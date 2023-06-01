income tax department gave some more time to file sft return

New Delhi, 01 June (Hindustan Times). The Income Tax Department has given a few more days for filing the details of financial transactions (SFT) for the financial year 2022-23. Earlier, the last date for filing SFT was May 31. The Income Tax Department has given this information by tweeting.

The Income Tax Department has tweeted that due to the filing of returns by many people on the reporting portal, there have been some problems. In such a situation, the facility of filing SFT returns will remain open for a few more days. However, no fixed time limit has been given for this. Earlier, the last date for filing SFT was May 31.

The department has said that banks, foreign exchange dealers and other reporting entities have a few more days to file SFT returns for reporting high value transactions of their customers for FY 2022-23. According to the Income Tax Department, there is a penalty of up to one thousand rupees for every day of delay in filing the SFT return.