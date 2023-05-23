Income Tax Department has started the facility of filing ITR online.

New Delhi, May 23 (Hindustan Times). The Income Tax Department has started the facility to file Income Tax Return (ITR) online for the financial year 2022-23. The department has issued ITR Form 1 and 4 for this. This form is used to file ITR for individuals, professionals and small businesses.

The Income Tax Department has given this information by tweeting on Tuesday. According to the department, the facility to fill online ITR 1 and 4 forms for the financial year 2022-23 and assessment year 2023-24 has been started on the e-filing portal. The Income Tax Department informed that the facility to file ITR has been started for individuals, professionals and small businessmen.

The department said in a statement issued that soon the form for other ITRs will be issued. According to the Income Tax Department, the last date for filing ITR is July 31 in the case of those whose accounts are not required to be audited for the financial year 2022-23. Earlier, offline ITR Form 1, 2 and 4 excel for assessment year 2023-24 was released.

It is noteworthy that ITR Form-1 is filed on behalf of salaried and senior citizens. While ITR Form-2 is filed by those businesses and professionals who have opted for presumptive taxation and whose annual income does not exceed Rs.50 lakh.