Income Tax Department said- file returns by July 31 and be worry free

New Delhi, 23 July (Hindustan Times). The last date for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) for FY 2022-23 and Assessment Year 2023-24 is July 31. If you have not yet filed your ITR, do so soon. This time there will be no change in the due date for filing ITR.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Income Tax Department said that the due date for filing ITR for the assessment year 2023-24 is July 31, 2023. The department said that please visit http:incometax.gov.in, avoid the rush in the last week and file your ITR at the earliest and be worry free.

According to Income Tax Expert Chartered Accountant (CA) Amit Ranjan, filing ITR not only saves you from penalty, but also has many other benefits. He said that you may have to pay a penalty for not filing ITR within the due date.