Income tax raids on 25 locations of businessman Karu Singh in Bihar, case of tax evasion of 50 crores came to the fore

Patna. On Thursday, different teams raided the premises of Matihani resident Ajay Kumar alias Karu Singh, one of the big businessmen of Begusarai, in connection with tax evasion. Simultaneous raids were conducted at 25 of their locations. These include Begusarai, Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Kolkata, and Odisha apart from two places including Boring Road in Patna. According to the sources of the Income Tax Department, during the raids, dozens of bank accounts, documents related to financial transactions, land-property papers have also been recovered at many places. In the initial investigation, there has been talk of tax evasion of about 50 crores. The department is thoroughly examining the recovered documents. After the review, it will be clear that how much mistake has been made in the tax.

Karu Singh is a relative of Finance Minister Vijay Chowdhary.

Karu Singh’s KS Construction Company is engaged in mining business in Odisha apart from rebar factory. He also has construction work. There is a huge business of government contracting in some other departments including the Water Resources Department. It is alleged that he has shown the income from contracting and other businesses to be very low. The purchase of a large number of goods has also been confirmed on the raw receipt. Income Tax took this action after collecting all the concrete information. A diary has been found in the raid, which is being reviewed. It is noteworthy that he is a relative of Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

The house of another relative of Karu Singh was also raided.

In Bihar, the Income Tax team has raided the residence of Karu Singh at Boring Road as well as the residence of Srikrishna Nagar in Begusarai, two establishments located at Phulwadia police station and the house of another of his relatives at Ekamba in Chhaudahi. When Karu Singh’s brother Sanjay Kumar returned from his morning walk, the Income Tax officials also questioned him.

According to Income Tax sources, the officer stayed with the businessman for about 11 hours and conducted the investigation. Although what happened to the Income Tax team, it has not been officially confirmed yet. During the raid, male and female jawans of SSB were deployed to control the law and order. The Income Tax team took complete control of Karu Singh’s hideout and banned anyone from coming or going from outside.

