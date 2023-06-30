Increase in operating time of 11 special trains running from Bihar, 2 new special trains from Danapur to Bangalore

Hajipur. Many summer special trains are being operated by the Railways for the convenience of the passengers during the summer vacations. In view of the positive response of the passengers towards these special trains and the excessive rush of passengers, the operating period of many special trains was extended by the Railways in the past. Chief Public Relations Officer Virendra Kumar said that in this sequence, it has been decided to extend the operational period of 11 more pairs of summer specials.

Extended duration of operation of special trains

1. 05537 Darbhanga-Ajmer special will leave Darbhanga on every Wednesday till 27.09.2023.

05538 Ajmer-Darbhanga special will leave Ajmer every Thursday till 28.09.2023. 03219 Patliputra-Gomtinagar special will leave Patliputra every Friday till 14.07.2023. 03220 Gomtinagar – Patliputra special will leave Gomtinagar every Saturday till 15.07.2023. 09011 Udhna – Malda Town Express will leave Udhna every Thursday till 31.08.2023. 09012 Malda Town – Udhna Special will leave Malda Town every Sunday till 02.09.2023. 09525 Okha-Naharlugan special will leave Okha every Tuesday till 29.08.2023. 09526 Naharlugan – Okha special will leave Naharlugan every Saturday till 02.09.2023. 09417 Ahmedabad-Patna special will leave Ahmedabad every Monday till 28.08.2023. 09418 Patna-Ahmedabad special will leave Patna on every Tuesday till 29.08.2023. 09061 Mumbai Central – Barauni Special will leave Mumbai Central every Tuesday till 29.08.2023. 09062 Barauni – Mumbai Central Special will leave Barauni on every Thursday till 31.08.2023. 09421 Ahmedabad – Darbhanga special will leave Ahmedabad on every Monday till 28.08.2023. 09422 Darbhanga – Ahmedabad special will leave Darbhanga on every Thursday till 30.08.2023. 09413 Ahmedabad-Samastipur special will leave Ahmedabad on every Tuesday till 29.08.2023. 09414 Samastipur-Ahmedabad special will leave Darbhanga on every Thursday till 31.08.2023. 09025 Balsad-Danapur special will leave Balsad on every Monday till 28.08.2023. 09026 Danapur-Balsad special will leave Danapur every Tuesday till 29.08.2023. 09343 Dr. Ambedkarnagar-Patna special will leave Dr. Ambedkarnagar every Friday till 25.08.2023. 09344 Patna-Dr. Ambedkarnagar special will run from Patna till 26.08.2023 on every Saturday. 09033 Udhna-Barauni special will leave Udhna every Monday and Wednesday till 30.08.2023.

22. 09034 Barauni-Udhna special will leave Barauni on every Wednesday and Friday till 01.09.2023.

Operation of 2 special trains from Danapur to Bangalore

In view of the extra rush of passengers, 2 special trains will be operated between Danapur and Bangalore for their convenience. Train No. 03251/03252 Danapur-SMBHV, Bangalore Superfast Special Train – Train No. 03251 Danapur-SMBHV, Bangalore Superfast Special will leave Danapur at 15.00 hrs, Ara at 16.20 hrs, every Sunday & Monday of the week from 02.07.2023 to 21.08.23 Buxar, at 18.20 Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Jn. Arriving at SMVV, Bengaluru at 13.00 hrs on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, making two stoppages. In return train no. Train No. 03252 SMVHB, Bengaluru – Danapur Superfast Special will leave SMVHB, Bengaluru at 23.25 hrs on every Tuesday & Wednesday of the week from 04.07.23 to 23.08.23 & leave DDU at 18.20 hrs on Thursday & Friday, Buxar at 19.45 hrs, Arrah at 23.30 hrs Will reach Danapur at 12:00. This train will have a total of 20 coaches including 3LB 02 coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches, 06 general class coaches and 02 SLR coaches.

There will be a total of 20 coaches in these trains.

Train No. 03259/03260 Danapur-SMBHV, Bengaluru Superfast Special Train – Train No. 03259 Danapur-SMBHV, Bengaluru Superfast Special on 04.07.2023 & 11.07.2023 leaving Danapur at 15.00 hrs, Arrah at 15.29 hrs, Buxar at 18.20 hrs, Tuesday at Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Jn. respectively, arriving at SMBHV, Bengaluru at 13.00 hrs on Thursday. In return train no. Train No. 03260 SMBHV, Bengaluru-Danapur Superfast Special will leave SMBHB, Bengaluru at 23.25 hrs on Thursday, 06.07.23 and 13.07.23 and reach Danapur at 23.30 hrs on Saturday, DDU at 18.20 hrs, Buxar at 19.45 hrs, Arrah at 21.15 hrs. This train will have total 20 coaches including 18 coaches of general class and 02 coaches of SLR.