Increase in the number of people who came to visit Marine Drive in Patna, there was a huge jam, the traffic police lost their sweat

There was a heavy jam for three hours on Sunday evening in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. The jam was such that Gandhi Maidan was completely packed. At the same time, there was a jam in Ashok Rajpath, Dak Bungalow Chauraha, Exhibition Road, Bakarganj Road. Seeing the huge jam, a large number of traffic police personnel got down on the road. In-charge traffic police station said that due to Sunday, a large number of people came to have fun on the Ganges JP Path in the evening and after that when it got dark, suddenly the pressure of the returning vehicles increased. The jam can be gauged from the fact that leave alone bike riders, people started having trouble in commuting even on foot.

The traffic jawan took over the front from around Gandhi Maidan, then the jam left

The traffic police personnel lost their sweat in order to get rid of the gruesome jam which took three hours. Not only this, the police of Gandhi Maidan police station had to be engaged in clearing the jam. Police said that as the pressure of the vehicles increased, people randomly entered the vehicles on the wrong side, due to which the entire Gandhi Maidan was packed. When the jam did not go away even after a lot of effort, the traffic police reached near Gandhi Maidan’s Kargil Chowk, JP Golambar, Children Park and Exhibition Road and all the vehicles were diverted and taken out from other routes. During this time people had to face a lot of troubles.

Open shops on the road and auto rickshaws have encroached on the roads

People told that most parts of Gandhi Maidan are occupied by street vendors. Shops have opened on half of the road, due to which the roads have become smaller. The rest of the roads have been occupied by auto drivers. People told that till the occupation of the footpath shopkeepers on Gandhi Maidan is not removed, the problem of jam will not be solved.

