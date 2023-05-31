Increase in various allowances of Panchayat people’s representatives in Jharkhand, 39 proposals approved in the cabinet

Jharkhand News: The Jharkhand cabinet meeting was held on Wednesday at Project Bhawan under the chairmanship of CM Hemant Soren. A total of 39 proposals were approved on this occasion. Under this, approval was given to increase in various allowances of Panchayat people’s representatives of the state, whereas, Jharkhand State Police Sub-Inspector limited departmental waiting was cancelled.

Know other important decisions of the cabinet

Amendment in Jharkhand State Police Sub Inspector Recruitment Rules 2016

Formation of Jharkhand Revenue Service Cadre Rules 2023

Approval of formation of Bagodar Saria Sub-Divisional Court of Giridih district

Creation of 75 permanent posts for the Trial Court of Jharkhand State

0.28 acres in Chandil leased to GAIL for 30 years for City Gas Station with renewal option for 41.26 lakhs

Approval for giving land for Rs 11.23 crore for the construction of Bank of India’s administrative building on 1.57 acres at Nagdi in Ranchi district.

Approval of amendment in compensation payment as a result of damage to life, property, crops, pets and houses by wild animals

Dr. Shweta Kumari of Lesliganj was dismissed from service

Approval of the presentation of the Accountant General’s State Finance Accounts Report for the financial year 2021-22

Increase in monthly honorarium of employees of four CIT schools working in the state of Jharkhand. Retired personnel from the Central Police work here

Amendment in Rules-2021 in Jharkhand Animal Husbandry Statistics Cadre

Approval of setting up of CV Raman Global University

Amendment in the rules-2015 of clerical typist and other typist service under Jharkhand Engineering Service

Approval for the establishment, development and expansion of state’s school and state and non-state libraries

Amendment in Jharkhand Excise Subordinate Service Cadre Rules-2013

Ban on one increment on Ramgarh’s BGO Gerant Mahto continues

Jharkhand: 10 Musahar families got lease of residential land in Palamu, houses will be built on it soon

– Amendment in appointment to the posts of constable of special branch

Questionable acceptance of the first revised estimate of 244.60 crores for Resha Reservoir Scheme

Increase in the honorarium of Mali and Jharkar working in ACPB

The service of irregularly appointed personnel of labor planning has been regularised. Will be appointed to the post of driver

The officers who were appointed before the Labor Service Service Cadre Rules, have been exempted from the provision of passing. There will be no need for examination for promotion to higher posts.

Establishment of Permanent Secretariat of State Court Management System, acceptance of two assistant and two gazetted posts

Jharkhand State Police Sub Inspector Limited Departmental Wait Canceled

Approval of PMShri scheme under the joint aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India and the State Government

Decision of paid lease endowment of 0.50 acre lease to Sangeeta Devi at Tukuria of Baghmara in Dhanbad district for 30 years

State Commission (Consumer Protection) has been declared as further disciplinary authority for the personnel working in the district.

Approval of a budgetary provision of 16.24 crores for the establishment of NCC in the financial year 2023-24, this amount will be received from the Contingency Fund

Approval of the formation of Assistant Professor Amendment Rules-2023 in Elementary School of Jharkhand

Approval of 39.07 crores for Jal Sahiya for a smart phone and two sarees

Approval of amendment in Chief Minister’s Village Road Strengthening Guidelines

The posts of branch and assistant branch officer of Jharkhand Secretariat Service will be created in Shri Krishna Institute of Public Administration

National food dealer margin scheme approved

Amendment has been made in the appointment rules of para medical personnel-2018

Partial amendment was made in the communication and structure policy-2015 of the state government

Partial amendment in the Jharkhand Right of Way policy of the state government

12.18 acres of Amrapada Pachuwa North coal block of Pakur district was approved for coal mining lease to WBPDCL.