Increased trend of investors from other states towards setting up industries in Bihar, allotted space to another textile company

In Muzaffarpur industrial area, the trend of outside investors regarding textile industry has increased a lot. Another textile company has been allotted space in Biada to set up a unit. On Tuesday, in the meeting of the Project Screening Committee in Patna, an agreement was reached to give place to the concerned unit. BIADA’s Executive Director Ravi Ranjan Prasad said that the textile company belongs to another state, which has been provided 10,500 square feet of space in the BIADA area located in Bela under plug and play scheme.

The trend of investors from other states towards Bihar is a good sign for the future.

It is being told that recently the proposal of the company was sent to the departmental office, Patna. At the same time, the representatives of the textile company liked the place to set up the unit, after which the proposal was made for the place. According to the information, the Project Screening Committee in the state on behalf of the department has allotted 7.30 acres of land to 17 units in 13 different industrial areas, which include textile, wooden furniture, food processing, general manufacturing. There is hope of investment in more industries in the state, the trend of investors from other states towards Bihar is a good sign towards the industrial future of the state.

A branded clothing company will be opened on 25

There is a program of the Chief Secretary on May 25 in Bela Industrial Area. During this, he will review the schemes run by the Industries Department. The executive director of Biada told that there is also a program of opening a big clothing company at the country level. Its preparation is almost completed. According to the information, this textile company has showrooms in almost all the cities. Let us tell you that in recent times, a total of seven textile companies have been allotted space in the Baida area located in Bela to set up their units, out of which the production of about three companies is also going to start soon.

