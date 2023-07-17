Increased trouble in the rivers of Bihar, havoc of erosion in Bhagalpur, pilot channel opened in Gopalganj

Bihar Flood Update: Due to continuous rains in Bihar, now the risk of flood has increased. The water level of the rivers of the state is increasing rapidly due to which the problems of the people have started increasing. People are being forced to migrate, while farmers’ crops are getting drowned, so their worries are increasing. There is spate in other rivers including Ganga, Kosi, Gandak, Mahananda. The pilot channel of Gandak river has been opened in Gopalganj. In the Kosi-Seemanchal region also, the situation has worsened due to floods.

Kosi devastation in Bhagalpur

The havoc of Kosi river is being seen in Bhagalpur. In the Thakurji Kachari tola of Kadwa Diyara, a remote village of Navgachia sub-division of the district, severe erosion is going on since last one week. The stream of Kosi river has turned towards the village. Several acres of agricultural land has been submerged in the Kosi river, while dozens of houses are on the verge of being submerged in the river. There is an atmosphere of fear among the villagers regarding the water level. Let us tell you that after the increase in the water level of Kosi river, erosion intensifies in Jahangirpur Baisi, Rangra, Madrauni, Kharik Singhkund, Lokmanpur, Kaharpur and people start migrating. After continuous rains, the water level of Ganga is also increasing and water has started entering the low-lying areas.

Rise in Ganga in Munger and Khagaria as well

The water level of river Ganga has started rising in Munger and Khagaria as well. The crops of the farmers are drowning. The people living in the low-lying areas of Khagaria have also started preparations by sensing the sound of flood. Many cattle herders have also started camping on the Gogri Narayanpur embankment. A large number of people have started preparing a new place temporarily at a higher place. On behalf of the administration, the zonal administration has been specifically directed to depute personnel to deal with the dangers during and before floods. Along with this, they have been asked to be ready at all times. The personnel of the Disaster Force constituted at the Panchayat level have also been kept alert.

Bihar Flood: Flood water enters 100 villages of Kosi-Seemanchal, situation worsens in Katihar-Purnia-Supaul-Araria

Water level of Bagmati rising in Samastipur, erosion started at many places

With the increase in the water level of Bagmati in Samastipur, erosion has started at many places. People are suspicious of this. It is said that from the northern end, the Bagmati river passes through about six panchayats. Due to the serpentine current in most of the villages, erosion keeps on happening, as soon as the water level rises, erosion starts. In this, along with Kannaujjar, Nampur, Jatmalpur, Kharsand West and Kharsand East panchayats, some parts of Sormar, Belsandi and Hajpurwa panchayats also start coming under erosion. At present, erosion is going on in Bharaja and Salha, Chhoti Salha of Kanaujar Panchayat, Baghla of Nampur Panchayat and near Namapur School.

People scared and scared of erosion

Along with Malkauli East Dhab area of ​​Jatmalpur, erosion has started at initial level in Kamargama of Barheta Panchayat of Mudwara of Kharsand West Panchayat. If the water level continues to rise like this, then the erosion will increase further, due to which people may have to face huge difficulties. In North Ghogharaha of Belsandi Panchayat, the matter of erosion is also coming to the fore at many places. Even in Malkauli of Jatmalpur Panchayat, people are scared and afraid of erosion. Fifteen days ago, the SDM along with the engineer was instructed to start preventive work by visiting the erosion sites, but if the villagers are to be believed, no concrete steps have been taken so far.

The flow of Gandak river increased due to the commissioning of the pilot channel

The new pilot channel built near the Dumariya Ghat bridge in Gopalganj was opened on Sunday evening amidst the rising water level of the Gandak river. With the commissioning of the pilot channel, the flow of the Gandak river has increased. At the same time, the pressure of the river has reduced on the Tandaspur embankment. The team of officials of the Water Resources Department camped on the pilot channel for the whole day.

Pilot channel built near Dumariya Ghat bridge opened

Gopalganj’s DM Dr. Naval Kishore Chowdhary said that a 1300 meter long pilot channel has been constructed in 13 days to save the people of the eastern region from floods. This pilot channel has been built near Dumariya Ghat bridge of Gandak river, which has been opened since Sunday evening. The DM said that due to the construction of the pilot channel, the pressure of the Gandak river on the Tandaspur embankment has reduced and the river has started flowing in its full width.

Why was the pilot channel created?

The DM of Gopalganj said that the pilot channel has been built parallel to the Gandak river in the form of a canal to drain the water, so that the water of the river does not collect at one place and can rapidly go to Sonpur via the bridge and join the Ganges. The DM informed that a pilot channel was constructed from the clay delta in the up stream near the Dumariya bridge in the Gandak river and has been opened.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan