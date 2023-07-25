increasing outbreak of eye flu in agra know from experts symptoms and treatment of the disease rjl

Eye Flu Treatment: Agra. The risk of eye flu is increasing rapidly during the rainy season. Continuously hundreds of eye flu patients are reaching the eye department of SN Medical College to get their checkup done. Dr. Snigdha Sen, Professor and Head of the Department of Ophthalmology, told that daily 90 to 100 patients are coming to him with problems related to eye flu. He said that this disease affects children the most. But adult men and women are also its victims. There are many ways to avoid this disease. In which if any child or man or woman in your house has eye flu. So all the things that come in contact with it should not be given to anyone else. If the patient is suffering from eye flu, then wear dark glasses while going out. So that the direct light of the sun does not fall on his eyes. At the same time, after having this disease, avoid any home remedies used at home and do not take any medicine without the advice of a doctor. By which you can avoid the effect of eye flu.