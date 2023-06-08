IND vs AUS: Know which company has made the WTC Final 2023 trophy? These things are used from gold to

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: The final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 has begun. This title match between India and Australia is being played at The Oval Ground in London from 7th June. Australia’s team has reached the final of this tournament for the first time. While Team India has made it to the WTC final for the second time in a row. Last time India had to face defeat at the hands of New Zealand. But this time Team India would like to name the trophy. But do you know which company has made the WTC Final 2023 trophy? So let us tell you about this trophy today.

Let us tell you that the team that will win this great match between India and Australia will be given a beautiful trophy. This trophy has been prepared by Thomas Lyte of UK. Thomas Light is famous for making winning trophies of many big tournaments around the world. On the other hand, if we talk about which metals have been used in making this trophy, then this trophy has been made by Thomas Light Company in Fine Silver Workshop. The handle of the trophy resembles a cricket stump with a laurel leaf ribbon attached to it. Along with this, gold has been used in making the trophy. Let us tell you that the 2021 WTC trophy was also made by Thomas Light Company, which was won by New Zealand by registering a victory against India.

The ICC World Test Championship trophy was designed in 2000 by the world-renowned trophy designer Trevor Brown of Thomas Light. The English Premier League Trophy, the ICC Cricket World Cup and the Guinness Six Nations Trophy were also designed under Brown’s supervision. Please tell that Thomas Light has also worked for the British royalty. Thomas Light manufactures exclusive products for the celebrations of British royalty.

Emirates FA Cup

Rugby World Cup

ATP Finals Trophies

Golf’s Ryder Cup

