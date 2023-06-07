IND vs AUS: Travis Head created history by scoring a century in the title match, scored the first century of WTC Final

India and Australia From today (June 7), the final match of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 is being played at The Oval ground in London. Indian captain Rohit Sharma has decided to bowl first after winning the toss. This decision of Rohit Sharma seemed correct till the time when three major setbacks of the Kangaroo team had taken place within 80 runs. to bat though travis head Returns. He not only handled the Australian innings by coming into batting, but also scored a brilliant century in this match and created history.

Scored first century in WTC Final

Travis Head has created history by scoring a brilliant century in the title match against India. Actually, this is the first century of the World Test Championship final. Earlier in the year 2021, no batsman could score a century in the first final of the World Test Championship. In such a situation, Head has created history by scoring a century in the second edition of the ICC WTC Final. This was the sixth century of Head’s Test career.

The first centurion in World Test Championship Final history Take a bow, Travis Head Follow the #WTC23 Final pic.twitter.com/PFyd7UzcZX

— ICC (@ICC) June 7, 2023



Head and Smith are scoring fast

Travis Head is scoring very fast in the title match against India. His batting is exactly like ODI and T20 format. He has hit 15 fours and 1 six in his innings so far. The Australian team has reached a strong position on the basis of head batting. At the same time, veteran batsman Steve Smith, who is supporting him, has also stayed on the pitch. Smith has also scored a half-century in this match. The partnership between Smith and Head is about to reach 200. If Team India does not break this pair soon, then the Australian team will hang a long score in front of India in the first innings.